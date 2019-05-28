My Queue

Apple

Apple Launches a New iPod Touch

It's been nearly four years since the 6th generation iPod touch was released, but today Apple upgraded it with an A10 Fusion chip, augmented reality, and Group FaceTime.
Apple Launches a New iPod Touch
Image credit: Apple
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Today, Apple surprised everyone by announcing the iPod touch is getting a better-late-than-never hardware refresh just in time for the summer months.

The new iPod touch retains the 1136-by-640 (326ppi) 4-inch display of the previous generation, but upgrades the internals to use an A10 Fusion processor for running iOS 12. The quad-core A10 was first used for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, but also made its way into the 2018 iPad ($249.00 at Amazon), and it's a major step up from the dual-core Apple Typhoon chip powering the old iPod touch. You can argue it's an old processor, but there's only a low resolution display to deal with and the upgrade allowed Apple to unlock augmented reality experiences as well as support for Group FaceTime.

You'll be able to purchase the new iPod touch from today online and later this week in stores. It's available in six color options (Space Gray, Gold, Silver, Pink, Blue, and Red) and three capacities (32GB, 128GB, and 256GB). The rear camera is 8MP and capable of 1080p video recording, while the FaceTime HD camera on the front is 1.2MP and 720p video is supported. Wireless is up to 802.11ac and there's Bluetooth 4.1 support as standard. Battery life is impressive, with Apple claiming up to 40 hours of music listening or eight hours of video watching on a single charge.

As for pricing, the 32GB model costs $199, the 128GB model is $299, and the 256GB model is $399. All three are going to be tempting considering the cheapest iPhone XR ($749.99 at Verizon Wireless) is now $749 with 64GB of storage.

If you're wondering as to the timing of this surprise hardware refresh, Apple gives a big hint as to why in its press release. This fall, the Apple Arcade games subscription service launches and the old iPod touch would surely struggle to play some of the "100 new and exclusive" games it will offer. There's also Apple Music subscriptions to consider, with Apple keen to get more people signing up for the summer.

The iPod touch forms a perfect device for younger music listeners and game players who don't have the cash or the parents willing to spend close to four-figures on an iPhone.

