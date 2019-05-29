Uber Will Deactivate Riders With Low Ratings

The company says holding both riders and drivers accountable is the right thing to do.

Rude behavior or leaving trash behind could get you booted from Uber. The company has added "ratings-based rider deactivations" to its safety policy. Users can now get kicked off the app if they develop a "significantly below average rating."

Uber has long held its drivers to ratings standards, and as TechCrunchpoints out, drivers risk deactivation if they fall below a 4.6 rating. It's not clear what rating will lead to rider account deactivations, but Uber says riders will receive tips on how to improve their ratings and will have several opportunities to improve their scores prior to losing access.

"Respect is a two-way street, and so is accountability," Uber's policy states. "Drivers have long been expected to meet a minimum rating threshold which can vary city to city. While we expect only a small number of riders to ultimately be impacted by ratings-based deactivations, it's the right thing to do." Now that Uber controls ridesharing, e-bikes and scooters -- and in some places lets you view or purchase public transit trips -- there's added incentive to be on good behavior and not get kicked off the app.