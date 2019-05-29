My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Will Deactivate Riders With Low Ratings

The company says holding both riders and drivers accountable is the right thing to do.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Will Deactivate Riders With Low Ratings
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Rude behavior or leaving trash behind could get you booted from Uber. The company has added "ratings-based rider deactivations" to its safety policy. Users can now get kicked off the app if they develop a "significantly below average rating."

Uber has long held its drivers to ratings standards, and as TechCrunchpoints out, drivers risk deactivation if they fall below a 4.6 rating. It's not clear what rating will lead to rider account deactivations, but Uber says riders will receive tips on how to improve their ratings and will have several opportunities to improve their scores prior to losing access.

"Respect is a two-way street, and so is accountability," Uber's policy states. "Drivers have long been expected to meet a minimum rating threshold which can vary city to city. While we expect only a small number of riders to ultimately be impacted by ratings-based deactivations, it's the right thing to do." Now that Uber controls ridesharinge-bikes and scooters -- and in some places lets you view or purchase public transit trips -- there's added incentive to be on good behavior and not get kicked off the app.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Is Going Public at a $75.5 Billion Valuation. Here's How That Stacks Up.

Uber

Uber Drivers Are Sleeping in Their Cars to Make Enough Money. Now, They're Going on Strike.

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips