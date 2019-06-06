My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Video

Produce Higher-Quality Business Videos With This Smartphone Gimbal

Avoid shaky footage and upgrade to smooth, stable videos.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Produce Higher-Quality Business Videos With This Smartphone Gimbal
Image credit: Freevision VILTA
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Video just might be one of the most vital tools in an entrepreneur’s marketing toolbox. Seriously, the market is so hungry for videos in 2019. But outsourcing a team of professionals to shoot your branding videos can get expensive. Fortunately, in this day and age, we are blessed with an incredibly high-quality camera that lives in our phones.

Rather than spending a ton of money on video equipment, invest in the simple, but super helpful VILTA Handheld Smartphone Gimbal, which offers stabilization and drastically improves video quality.

Yes, even if you have the newest iPhone on the market, you cannot avoid that shaky footage that makes viewers feel uneasy. Hands shake, it's just the way it is. But this smartphone gimbal holds your phone in place to give you smooth and stable video footage, no matter where you are.

This gadget uses Bluetooth to let you instantly switch between landscape and portrait modes on your phone and allow you to get precise adjustments using a manual focus wheel. The companion app, which is compatible with Android 5.0 or later and iOS 9.0 or later, even lets you enhance your footage with slow motion, POV mode, panoramas, and filters. Oh, and did I mention it lasts up to 17 hours on a single charge?

Who needs fancy equipment? Invest in your promotional videos by picking up this $89.10 VILTA Handheld Smartphone Gimbal with promo code: DAD10. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Video

No, Video Isn't Dead -- It Still Boosts Sales Conversions When You Put It on the Right Pages of Your Site

Video

How Being Bored One Day Launched a Legendary Architecture Career Working With Clients Like Bruce Springsteen and Jay-Z

The New 'This Is Your Brain On Cannabis' Ad Is Rad