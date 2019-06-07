My Queue

software development

Learn the Language That Makes up the Backbone of the Internet

This training bundle includes eight courses and more than 600 lessons.
Learn the Language That Makes up the Backbone of the Internet
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When it comes to programming, getting started is the hardest part. There are too many programming languages to choose from these days and each seems to be suited for a specific kind of work. The best thing you can do is build a foundation using the most popular programming language out there: JavaScript.

If you want to learn JavaScript, but don't want to pay an arm and a leg, enroll in this Comprehensive JavaScript Bundle. It's like a gateway into the great wide world of programming, and it only costs $31.

With eight courses and over 42 hours of expert instruction, this set of online courses will give you an in-depth introduction to everything JavaScript. And instead of just reading about it, you'll actually do work along the way to feel confident in your coding abilities. You'll build dynamic apps and web pages from scratch, create games that can actually be played online, and either work with other languages to increase functionality in your projects.

Don't worry if you have zero experience, the expert instructor will walk you through every step. Plus, you'll get lifetime access so you can revisit the content whenever you need a refresher.

No matter how many other languages you learn along the way, JavaScript will always serve as your foundation. Learn it now for just $31, discounted 97% from the original cost.

