My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon Shuts Down Its Restaurant Delivery Business in the U.S.

The food delivery service already closed in London last year.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Shuts Down Its Restaurant Delivery Business in the U.S.
Image credit: Prasit photo | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Amazon Restaurants' closure in London might have just been the beginning of the service's complete shutdown. According to GeekWire, the company's food delivery offering will only be serving customers in the U.S. until later this month. A spokesperson told the publication that Amazon Restaurants, which started in Seattle before spreading to other cities in the country, will discontinue its business in the U.S. on June 24th. "Many of the small number of employees affected by this decision have already found new roles at Amazon, and others will be provided personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company," the spokesperson continued.

In addition, GeekWire says Amazon is also shutting down Daily Dish, its two-year-old workplace lunch delivery service, on June 14th. While the e-commerce giant seems to be exiting the space itself, it's not leaving food delivery entirely. It recently became one of Deliveroo's biggest investors, supporting its former and Uber Eats' current main rival in the U.K. Amazon might have decided to back other major players in the business instead of playing a more active role, though whether the company will invest in other food delivery companies remains to be seen.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Using Amazon's Sponsored Brand Advertising to Get Customers Interested in Your Brand

Amazon

How an Amazon Store Can Increase Shopper Engagement

Amazon

Prime Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know