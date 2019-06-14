My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Artificial Intelligence

LinkedIn Profile With AI-Generated Pic Tried to Schmooze With DC Insiders

The profile attempted to network with former government officials.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
LinkedIn Profile With AI-Generated Pic Tried to Schmooze With DC Insiders
Image credit: @IntelMercenary via PCMag
Guest Writer
Reporter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Spies may be using AI-generated photos to create harder-to-detect fake profiles on LinkedIn.

Bogus accounts on social networking services are nothing new. But on Thursday, the Associated Press reported on the curious case of "Katie Jones," a redheaded woman on LinkedIn who claimed to work at a top think tank in Washington D.C.

According to the AP, the profile is not just a fake. The headshot of the woman may have been created by an AI-powered program. The evidence can be found in small, but noticeable inconsistences in the image.

Several tech experts told the AP they were convinced the profile photo was created by AI based on the flaws, which are common among photos fabricated by generated adversarial networks, or GANs. Researchers have been using the technology to show how it can pump out realistic, but ultimately fake photos of people who don't exist.

To create the photos, the GANs will model the fake faces from existing pictures of real people. Essentially, the AI algorithms will pluck different traits, such as hair styles, eye shapes and mouths, from various photos and merge them together to create an entirely new person.

But the process isn't perfect. The AI processes can sometimes have trouble rendering artifacts around the synthetic face. In the case of the Katie Jones profile, the photo shows a woman with a strange left earring that appears to be "blurry or "melted," the AP noted.

Still, the photo itself looks pretty real. The AP confirmed the Katie Jones account was a sham based not on the headshot, but on the credentials the LinkedIn profile had listed, all of which turned out to be phony.

The account is now gone, and it isn't clear if actual government spies created the Katie Jones profile or if it was just fraudsters. But the LinkedIn profile was attempting to network with former U.S. government officials and policy experts. Using an AI-generated photo would've made the profile resistant to reverse-image searches, which can often reveal whether a fake account lifted a picture from a real person's account.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Artificial Intelligence

Why Businesses Keep Failing to Make the Most of AI

Artificial Intelligence

What Are Some of the Ethical Concerns of Artificial Intelligence?

Ready For Anything

AI Isn't Replacing Workers; It's Picking up the Slack. Here's How.