These True Wireless Earbuds Raised Almost $2M On Indiegogo

These True Wireless Earbuds Raised Almost $2M On Indiegogo
If you’re having a rough day, try turning up your favorite playlist. Music can help regulate your mood, cheering you up or comforting you when you’re down. This is essential when you’re running your own business: your mood can affect your decision-making, and your team will notice if you’re feeling “off.”

Picking out a great pair of headphones will do your songs justice, and you’ll need a pair of true wireless earbuds to take your tunes on the go. The xFyro ARIA True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds use the most advanced audio technology for great listening on the go.

These buds are an Indiegogo success story — they raised a whopping $1.9M on the crowdfunding site. What makes a pair of headphones special enough to raise all that cash? It’s next-generation sound that’s tuned to perfection by sound engineers, plus an extra-long playtime of 32 hours and a charging case that adds an extra 24 hours of listening to your headphones.

The waterproof, dustproof true wireless earbuds use cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.0 technology to keep you connected at the gym, on the trail or on the way to work. You can start listening as soon as you put them on thanks to auto-pairing, and ambient noise cancellation shuts out distracting sounds.

The xFyro ARIA True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds usually cost $250, but you can grab a pair right now for only $99 (60 percent off).

