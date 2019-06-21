My Queue

Customer Experience

Learn to Design a Better Customer Experience

The Ultimate UI & UX Designer Bundle shows you how to improve your site to draw in satisfied repeat customers.
Learn to Design a Better Customer Experience
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
You’ve got your SEO perfected, your content is on point and you’re drawing visitors to your site. So why aren’t they sticking around and buying anything?

The problem might lie in your site’s UI or UX. UI stands for User Interface. It’s how your visitors interact with your site, and it has a huge effect on their decision-making process. UX stands for User Experience; it refers to how your potential clients feel about using your site or products.

If UX and UI sound intimidating, don’t worry. The Ultimate UI & UX Designer Bundle covers all the tools you’ll need to optimize your site to increase profits.

This bundle’s four courses start off by breaking down UX theory. You’ll learn how to research UX projects, run user testing sessions and create site wireframes.

The Adobe XD course is project-based, so you’ll get hands-on experience in creating a positive user experience. The Adobe Illustrator class pulls back the curtain on interface essentials, and you’ll have a portfolio of experience when you’re done.

A beginner-friendly breakdown of Dreamweaver and JavaScript shows you how to build responsive websites from scratch, use templates to speed up your site building and create custom navigation menus for your visitors.

The Ultimate UI & UX Designer Bundle has a sticker price of $800, but it’s 97 percent off right now for a sale price of $24.

