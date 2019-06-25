My Queue

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day Will be Two Days This Year

It will last for 48 hours from July 15th to 16th.
Amazon's Prime Day Will be Two Days This Year
Image credit: Amazon via engadget
If you're looking to buy a new Echo or any other Amazon product, you may want to hold on to your dollars for a few more weeks. Amazon's annual Prime Day this year will start at midnight PT/3AM ET on July 15th and will last for 48 hours. The e-commerce giant stretched last year's Prime Day to 36 hours, but now it's giving Prime members a full two days to shop.

Sure, the event is a massive money-making scheme for Amazon, and you may find yourself purchasing things you don't actually need if you're weak to the call of discounted goods. (Psst...just stay away from Amazon from July 15th to 16th if so.) But it's also a great chance to score a bunch of Amazon products and other goods at knock-down prices. Plus, Amazon typically rolls out assorted deals leading to the event itself -- you may just find that one thing you've been holding off on buying.

Prime Day deals will be available to all members in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and United Arab Emirates. You can ask Alexa for deals during the event or visit the Prime Day portal, where you can also sign up to be a member, for more details.

