Photography

This DJI Pocket Camera Features 4K Resolution and an Integrated Gimbal

This 4K camera and stabilizer takes crystal-clear photos from any angle.
This DJI Pocket Camera Features 4K Resolution and an Integrated Gimbal
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding the right photos to represent you and your business is trickier than it sounds. Professional stock photos require pricey subscriptions, and that’s hard to justify when you’re on a tight first-year budget. Pro-level videos will set you back even more.

The best way to capture your vision for your company? Take your own photos and videos with the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld 3 Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with Integrated Camera. It’s a snap to use — it might even turn you into an aspiring filmmaker or photographer.

The DJI Osmo combines a crisp 4K camera with a 3-axis gimbal (a pivoted support that helps your camera take blur-free shots from any angle). This pocket-sized team mounts almost anywhere for one-of-a-kind angles.

The camera has an app for iOS and Android phones, which links up and helps you polish footage with preset shooting patterns, camera motions, filters, and even soundtracks. This way, you can get photos and videos online quicker by streamlining your editing process.

The Osmo also has smart functions like Active Track and FaceTrack, which keep your subject in focus during videos. Nightshot captures low-lit scenes, and the Motionlapse feature slows down activity in your scene for a more dynamic shot.

The DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld 3 Axis Gimbal Stabilizer with Integrated Camera will save you a bundle on vibrant photos and videos for your growing company. Pick it up today for just $349.

