iPhone

iPhone 11 Is All About That Square Camera Bump

Dummy models of all three iPhone 11 handsets suggest nothing much is changing apart from the new camera bump, which is certain to divide opinion.
iPhone 11 Is All About That Square Camera Bump
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Apple hasn't been able to keep new iPhone designs from leaking ahead of a launch for several generations now, with the iPhone events becoming simply confirmations of what we already knew. This year, it looks like Apple will be confirming the iPhone 11 is more of the same, but with the addition of an unusual square camera bump on the back of the phone.

We've heard rumors of a camera upgrade on the iPhone for a while now, with leaked case molds back in May suggesting a square camera bump. Now, as 9To5Mac reports, YouTuber MKBHD managed to get his hands on dummy models of all three iPhone 11 handsets and his video shows us how bad, or good depending on your tastes, the square camera bump looks.

What you're seeing is the purported iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R, with both the 11 and 11 Max sporting three rear camera lenses including a new ultra-wide angle lens. The iPhone 11R is the budget iPhone, sacrificing one lens to hit a lower price point, but retaining the same size camera bump with the flash in a different location.

Regardless of what you think about the new camera setup on the rear of the phone, if these dummy models are the final design, then it's more of the same from Apple. The only noticeable visual difference is the camera bump. The iPhone 11 retains the same design, same layout, same notch, same lack of USB-C, and most likely the same pricing.

What we should expect under the hood is a faster processor, faster sensors inside the notch, and the iPhone becoming an even more impressive digital camera replacement. If photos aren't your focus and you own an iPhone XS or XS Max$1,064.50 at Amazon, then the choice to upgrade may come down solely to the design.

As the design is mostly the same and the new square camera bump will divide opinion, many iPhone owners could opt to stick with their iPhone XS and wait for the iPhone 12. That wouldn't be great news for Apple who already suffered a dip in iPhone sales last year suggesting we have reached peak iPhone. Apple also deciding to not share sales figures anymore was very telling.

Are you an iPhone owner considering an upgrade to the iPhone 11 later this year? What do you think of the square camera bump?

