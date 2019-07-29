Elon Musk Says That Teslas Will be Able to Safely Stream Netflix and YouTube 'Soon'

Streaming would only work while a car isn't moving, similar to how games currently work in Teslas.

You'll soon be able to stream videos from Netflix and Hulu from Tesla dashboards, said CEO Elon Musk.

In a tweet on Saturday, Musk wrote that the displays in cars will "soon" be able to stream YouTube and Netflix. He did not give an exact date but the changes could come within a few months and as soon as August, he said in a response to the tweet.

Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio. — e^(@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

He said that video streaming would only work when the car was stopped, similar to how games like "Cuphead" and "Super Breakout" currently work inside cars. The steering wheel works as the remote to play games.

Musk has long wanted Tesla cars to act as hubs of entertainment content. In the tweet he said that customers could expect "an amazingly immersive, cinematic experience" because of the car's surround sound and chairs.

However, the ability for Tesla to roll out streaming is dependent on regulators approving self-driving. In February, Musk said he was "certain" that Tesla cars would be able to operate without a driver by the end of this year.

"I think we will be feature-complete full self-driving this year, meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up, take you all the way to your destination without an intervention -- this year," he said in a an interview with ARK Invest. "I would say that I am certain of that. That is not a question mark."