Sony

PlayStation 4 Sales Hit 100 Million Mark

Sony made the announcement as part of its latest earnings, making the PS4 the fastest game console to reach the milestone.
PlayStation 4 Sales Hit 100 Million Mark
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

PS4 sales have topped 100 million units, Sony revealed in its first quarter earnings.

As The Verge reports, Sony announced 96.8 million PS4 sales at the end of the previous quarter, but a further 3.2 million sold by the end of June hit 100 million. In reaching the milestone when it has, the PS4 now counts as the fastest game console to hit 100 million sales.

According to Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, the PS2 reached the same total in five years and nine months, where as the PS4 took just five years and seven months.

With the PlayStation 5 expected to launch after May 2020, time is running out for the PS4 to move up the sales charts much further. In the all-time sales list, the PS4 is now within touching distance of the Nintendo Wii (101.63 million) and the original PlayStation (102.49 million). It should easily surpass them before becoming last-gen, but next on the list after that is the Game Boy, which achieved 118.69 million units sold. That looks to be out of reach.

The only PlayStation not to achieve 100 million sales is the PS3, which only managed 87.4 million. How well the PS5 does depends on many factors including how much it costs, how good the initial games line-up is to give it sales momentum, and whether Microsoft manages to give Sony some strong competition with Project Scarlett.

