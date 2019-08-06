My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Branding

Want to Build a Strong Personal Brand? This $19 Course Will Get You Started.

This bundle covers everything you need to know to market yourself as a credible persona.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want to Build a Strong Personal Brand? This $19 Course Will Get You Started.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you want people to buy from you, they have to trust you. And if you want them to trust you, you have to give them a reason to.

Building credibility in the digital age is challenging, especially now that everyone has websites to their name. When building a personal brand, though, it's not enough that you have a site and a couple of social media accounts. You have to create and consistently work on the complete package — so people know your story and find you trustworthy. And then of course there's the challenge of distinguishing yourself from your competitors.

The Personal Branding Bootcamp Bundle is a four-part master class designed to help you build a successful brand, grow your influence, and increase your wealth. Instructed by experts, this bundle covers everything you need to know to market yourself as a credible persona. Putting it into action will be up to you.

In addition to learning how to build an online and offline brand, presence, and portfolio, you'll also be exploring ways to develop your message. You'll get to grips with creating strategies to connect with relevant people, and make connections that help to grow your brand. There are also courses designed to instill superior communication skills, so you can emotionally connect with your audience and elevate your impact.

Typically available for $226, the Personal Branding Bootcamp Bundle is now on sale for $19 — a savings of 91 percent — and well worth what you'll get out of it.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Branding

Teach Others How to Treat Your Business

Personal Branding

Why Tenacity Is the Foundation for This Entrepreneur's Personal Brand

Personal Branding

3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Build a Successful Personal Brand