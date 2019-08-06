My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Data Security

Cathay Pacific Records Passengers During Flights

Any use of the in-flight entertainment system is logged and CCTV cameras on board each flight record your activity for security purposes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Cathay Pacific Records Passengers During Flights
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

If you take a flight on board a Cathay Pacific aircraft, you are being watched and recorded. Is says so in the newly updated privacy policy.

As CNN reports, the airline updated its privacy policy at the end of July to make it clear passenger activity will be recorded both before and during a flight. That includes using CCTV cameras in the airport and on aircraft to capture footage of individuals.

As the privacy policy states, the information Cathay Pacific collects when you use its products and services includes, "your use of our inflight entertainment system and inflight connectivity, your images captured via CCTV in our airport lounges and aircraft."

When asked about the use of cameras, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to CNN that, "In line with standard practice and to protect our customers and frontline staff, there are CCTV cameras installed in our airport lounges and onboard aircraft (one camera, positioned near the cockpit door) for security purposes."

Storing such detailed and personal information requires tight security, which Cathay Pacific says it caters to with "commercially reasonable physical, electronic and procedural safeguards." The use of the word "reasonable" is not very reassuring, nor is the fact your data can be transferred to other countries and sit on the servers of the airline's subcontractors. As for data retention, Cathay Pacific will "retain your Personal Data for as long as is necessary."

The airline is not utilizing cameras in the back of seats to spy on passengers, but its record on data security and reliable online booking systems doesn't fill me with confidence. In October last year, the airline disclosed a data breach affecting 9.4 million passengers. Then in late December its booking system started selling $16,000 flights for $675, which it honored. Worse, though, was the fact it happened again just two weeks later.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Data Security

4 Ways Businesses and Consumers Can Take Back Their Data in 2019

Data Security

Your Data Might Be Safe in the Cloud But What Happens When It Leaves the Cloud?

Data Security

Your Data Is Useless If You Don't Have a Management Strategy