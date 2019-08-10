My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Grow Your Business

When It Comes to Your Business, Are You Competing or Creating?

Serial entrepreneur Ryan Moran provides tactical advice on creating true value for your audience.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
When It Comes to Your Business, Are You Competing or Creating?
Image credit: Courtesy of Ryan Moran
VIP Contributor
Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, Entrepreneur
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ryan Daniel Moran has been an entrepreneur since he was five years old. His first gig was creating hand-drawn pictures on computer paper, knocking on people's doors and asking them to pay a penny for each of his drawings.

Today, Ryan is a well-respected leader on entrepreneurship. As a serial entrepreneur, author, and investor, Ryan’s main focus is on creating lifestyle freedom -- helping people create lasting businesses and investing the profits wisely, while enjoying a higher quality of life, and working less.

Related: 4 Ways to Make Value Creation Core to Your Business

Ryan stayed true to his roots when talking to Entrepreneur, encouraging other entrepreneurs to create -- as opposed to competing -- for a slice of the pie.

“What can I get?” vs “What can I create?”

"I've noticed a trend in the world of entrepreneurship, specifically the internet entrepreneurial world, where the approach is less about what I can create but instead what can I get?

"The difference comes down to the intent at the beginning of the transaction. My company name is capitalism.com. The system of capitalism depends on both parties getting more than they give in a transaction. An entrepreneur's job is to create the thing that people want more than they want money.  

"Oftentimes entrepreneurs -- especially on the internet where we live behind screens and look at numbers and traffic and algorithms -- are very tempted to look at a marketplace like amazon.com or even eBay or Etsy and simply say ‘Where is their opportunity?’ ‘Where is their money to be extracted?' versus ‘What can I give that is so valuable that people can't help but pay me money for it?' This is not just benevolence, creating more than you take is also how you get rich."

Related: How to Calculate the True Monetary Value of Your Time

How to create value for your audience

"The question that often comes up when I talk about this is 'How do you discover what is actually so valuable that people can't help but give you money?' What I've discovered is that, in the modern world of entrepreneurship, we think we're really smart because we have access to a lot of data. But data doesn't necessarily represent what human beings really want.

"In order to create something that is of immense value -- so much so that other people can't help but pay you money for it -- you either have to take a risk or create something that has to come out of you: a solution to a problem, a piece of art, a song. You're either a creative, or you are a problem solver and that requires humility. That requires that you ask human beings what it is that they want most.

"One of the entrepreneurs that I admire most in this world, Dan Sullivan, would say, 'Only test on check writers.' Only go to the people who will ultimately be customers, and ask to test your idea on them. Discover what it is that they ultimately want.

Related: You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

"This sounds so fundamental, and it is, yet most entrepreneurs skip this step."

Common mistakes to avoid

"The conversation that is so common among entrepreneurs is ‘What product do I sell?’ ‘Where is their opportunity?’ ‘What marketplace should I sell on?’ When you hear an entrepreneur talk like that, you know that they are pursuing money rather than creating something.

Related: Your Competitive Advantage Is Not Your Product -- It's Your Story

"When someone is asking about sales before they have something of value or before they have a skill set that is valuable to other people, you know that they are thinking about what they can get, rather than what they can create or how they can serve.

"That is why people get stuck in the creation process. They stop creating for a person, and they start creating for a result. That is a big difference. When you're creating for a result, you tend to push it away; when you create for human beings, you tend to get the result."

You can keep up with Ryan Daniel Moran on Instagram @ryandanielmoran or www.capitalism.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business

How John Paul DeJoria Went From Being Homeless to Building Two Billion-Dollar Companies

Grow Your Business

How This Entrepreneur Built a Million-Dollar Business by Focusing on These 3 Strategies

Grow Your Business

4 Assumptions That Are Hurting Your Business