My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

YouTube

LGBTQ Content Creators Sue YouTube for Discrimination

A group of LGBTQ YouTubers is suing the platform for poorly moderating hateful content and unfairly restricting videos.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
LGBTQ Content Creators Sue YouTube for Discrimination
Image credit: via PC Mag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Several LGBTQ YouTube creators filed a lawsuit against Google yesterday, according to the Washington Post; they claim the company discriminated against them by restricting their content and not doing enough to staunch the flow of hate speech on the platform.

Several creators, including Bria Kam and Chrissy Chambers of BriaAndChrissy -- a channel aimed at LGBTQ viewers -- claim YouTube unfairly marked their videos as Restricted, limiting who could view them and how much money they could make. In the Post's report, Kam and Chambers say they went from making $3,500 a month on their videos to $500.

Lindsay Amer, another plaintiff, said YouTube did nothing when Nazi trolls flooded her comments section with hate, which discouraged parents from letting their kids watch her channel. Others claim YouTube's mysterious moderators targeted videos that included the words "gay," "lesbian," or "bisexual."

The case also addresses Google's broad, unchallenged position in online video uploading and streaming -- something several political candidates, including Elizabeth Warren, have commented on.

"By controlling an estimated 95 percent of the public video communications that occur in the world, Google and YouTube wield unparalleled power and unfettered discretion to apply viewpoint-based content policies in a way that permits them to pick winners and losers," Peter Obstler, the leading lawyer on the case, said in an interview with the Post.

YouTube has long struggled to moderate content appropriately: In June, the platform came under fire after it was slow to respond to a Vox journalist's complaints that right-winger Stephen Crowder repeatedly insulted him based on his ethnicity and sexual orientation. The company has also been criticized for going light on its big stars, according to Engadget. And conservative creators have taken issue with YouTube's content policing -- another lawsuit from Prager University claims YouTube removed its videos because they contained conservative views.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

YouTube

YouTubers Are Unionizing, and the Site Has 24 Days to Respond

YouTube

Learn to Scale Growth and Revenue With YouTube

YouTube

9 Ways Brands Can Explode Their Sales With YouTube