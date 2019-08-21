These Smart Headphones are Perfect for Busy Offices

This pair's auto-pause feature and ambient noise mode are perfect for wearing during the workday.

August 21, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Some people can focus and work in a busy office for hours without missing a beat. We don’t know who these people are, but they must exist somewhere.

The rest of us need a pair of comfortable headphones to drown out office chatter and ringing phones. The Culture Audio V1 ANC Bluetooth Headphones pump out gorgeous wireless audio with a ton of features that are perfect for your workplace.

The foundation of any pair of premium headphones is quality sound, and the Culture V1’s have that down pat. Their additional “smart” features are what make these wireless headphones really stand out.

Say you’re in the middle of a high-energy playlist while you’re working at your laptop, then you feel a tap on your shoulder. You can hang your headphones around your neck while you turn around to talk to your boss, and the headphones’ smart sensors automatically pause your tunes.

If you want to stay more aware of your surroundings as you work, you can turn on the V1’s ambient mode to dampen the audio and reduce noise cancellation. The V1’s also use swipe controls for song selection and volume. Just pass your hand over the earpiece to skip to the next track and turn it up.

A pair of Culture Audio V1 Noise-Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones are valued at $200, but you can enjoy the latest in headphone tech right now for just $99.99 (50 percent off).