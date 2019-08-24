Stock Up on Device Accessories From Nomad During This Sale

Nomad's stylish-yet-sturdy accessories will help you charge your battery, find your phone and more.

If you’re hunting for electronics accessories that won’t let you down, look no further than Nomad. They have a roster of rugged cables, chargers and tile trackers that pack resourceful tools into a can’t-miss minimalist design.

Nomad’s designs look like a million bucks, but they won’t charge you that much for their thoughtful accessories. Check out their latest deals and get yourself something nice.

Nomad Tile Trackable PowerPack

This PowerPack can survive the toughest outdoor treks, or just a long day commuting and working. Its military-grade resistance can survive a four-foot drop, and it can charge an iPhone 7 (or any device with a USB C or USB A port) up to three times. Its standout feature is its Tile Bluetooth Tracking: it wirelessly connects to your phone or laptop, so you’ll never lose it.

Nomad 3-Port Charging Hub

Your phone’s ready to die, but you’ve got a tablet and a smartwatch that need juice, too. Charge all three at once with this three-port hub. The low-profile design is barely noticeable with your home’s decor, and high-powered ports take your gadgets from 0 to 100% in minutes.

Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable

Toss your frayed charging cords in the trash. The Nomad Lightning Cable’s durable, nylon-wrapped design is the last cable you’ll ever need. It also doubles as a portable charger thanks to the slim, inline battery.

Nomad 0.3M Lightning Cable

If you just need a standard cable but you’re tired of buying a new one every few months, this ballistics-grade Lightning cable is the answer to your prayers. The braided nylon prevents tears, abrasion, and tangling. Toss it in any bag and head out the door — your cable will be ready to rock when you need it.

Nomad Ultra Rugged Lightning Cable

This cable combines the best of portable battery packs and the toughest elements of Nomad’s other cables. Their ballistic-grade nylon and kevlar core will outlast your other cables by leaps and bounds. A built-in, fast-charging battery makes this a practical on-the-go solution for your digital needs.

Nomad Stand for Apple Watch

Show off your Apple Watch in style with Nomad’s military-grade aluminum stand. The minimalist looks belie this stand’s functionality. A hidden channel keeps your charging cable out of sight, while high-friction rubber footing keeps your watch safely in place.