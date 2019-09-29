Project Management

Raise Your Earning Potential By Becoming a Project Manager

How to earn a six-figure salary in one of today's most in-demand fields.
Raise Your Earning Potential By Becoming a Project Manager
Over the past few years, as businesses have put greater emphasis on leanness and efficiency, project management has become a more important cog in operations. Project managers typically earn six-figure salaries because they're able to help teams complete projects on-time, on-budget, and up to organizational standards. Part of why they're so valuable, though, is because they've received extensive training and been certified in their field.

If this challenging, exciting career sounds up your alley, you can get on track towards certification with the Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle.

This eight-part bundle includes the following courses:

  • Agile Scrum Course - Learn the Scrum framework to efficiently and creatively deliver products.
  • Agile XP Course - Learn software engineering best practices with Agile XP.
  • Certified Associate In Project Management (CAPM) 6th Edition - Study to ace the CAPM exam.
  • Project Management Professional (PMP) 6th Edition - Study to ace the world's leading project management exam.
  • Agile Project Management - Learn the philosophies and principles of Agile.
  • Certified Scrum Master (CSM) - Understand how to bring an entire team up to Scrum values and practices.
  • Six Sigma Green Belt - Learn the entire process of Six Sigma.
  • Six Sigma Black Belt - Gain an advanced understanding of Six Sigma.

Get the entire Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle today for $39.99.

