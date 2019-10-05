Design

Your Creative Career Starts by Mastering Adobe CC

Come to grips with industry-leading creative tools and build a new career.
Your Creative Career Starts by Mastering Adobe CC
Image credit: Tranmautritam
If you want a creative career, you almost have to know the Adobe Creative Cloud. Characterized by industry-leading software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects, Adobe CC is an all-in-one suite to accomplish virtually any creative task, from video production and editing to web design and everything in between. Whether you want to rise in your current role or change careers entirely, having a mastery of Adobe products can be a huge boon. Right now, you can learn some of the Creative Cloud's most popular tools for just $39 in The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle.

This 12-course collection takes you through some of the biggest names in Creative Cloud, like Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and InDesign. From animating motion graphics to creating professional banners and logos, you'll explore what these tools can do and walk away from the training ready to create your own design assets.

Plus, the collection even includes hands-on projects, like repurposing designs across multiple media and formats in Photoshop and using Illustrator to create your own repeating wallpaper patterns.

You can get them all today in The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle for just $39.

