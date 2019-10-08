Skills

Learn How To Automate Your Workflow With Microsoft Excel

Become your office's Excel wizard for less than $30.
Learn How To Automate Your Workflow With Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Excel is ubiquitous in workspaces around the world. The spreadsheet software is crucial for organizing data but it can also be a powerful analytical and productivity tool. If you want to get the most out of Microsoft Excel, you need to know how to use VBA to automate tasks. In The Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle, you'll get up to speed with some advanced Excel techniques so you can become your office's Excel wizard and take a step towards your next promotion.

Inside this collection, you'll find nine courses covering the nuts and bolts behind Microsoft Excel 2013, 2016 and 2019/365, as wells as VBA. You'll learn about essential functions and formulas to speed up your workflow as well as techniques for automating repetitive tasks altogether! And, since the courses are online, you can squeeze them in before work, at lunch, or whenever else you have a few minutes to spare.

Sold separately, the courses in this bundle would run you $450 but you can get them altogether now for just $29.97.

