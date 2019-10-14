Podcasts

How the San Jose Sharks Score With Fan Experience

Jonathan Becher, Co-President of the San Jose Sharks and former CMO of SAP, shares his thoughts on the relationship between technology, data and fan experience.
How the San Jose Sharks Score With Fan Experience
Image credit: Brandon Magnus | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jonathan Becher, Co-President of the San Jose Sharks and former CMO of SAP, talks about his journey from a corporate giant to working in the front office for an NHL team. Becher provides insights on helping expand SAP’s reach in the sports industry, how the team works to create Sharks fans for life, and why he views team employees as brand ambassadors.

Related: How This Former NFL Safety Learned to Trust His Instincts

Becher and David Meltzer, host of ThePlaybook, cover a range of topics including their best approach to landing your first job in sports, the difference between earned and granted trust, and how technology can be used to improve the fan experience at sports and entertainment events.

