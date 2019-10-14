How the San Jose Sharks Score With Fan Experience

Jonathan Becher, Co-President of the San Jose Sharks and former CMO of SAP, shares his thoughts on the relationship between technology, data and fan experience.

October 14, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jonathan Becher, Co-President of the San Jose Sharks and former CMO of SAP, talks about his journey from a corporate giant to working in the front office for an NHL team. Becher provides insights on helping expand SAP’s reach in the sports industry, how the team works to create Sharks fans for life, and why he views team employees as brand ambassadors.

Becher and David Meltzer, host of ThePlaybook, cover a range of topics including their best approach to landing your first job in sports, the difference between earned and granted trust, and how technology can be used to improve the fan experience at sports and entertainment events.