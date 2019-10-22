Languages

This Pocket-Sized Device Translates 42 Languages

Save 23% off this ingenious tool that could become essential for your business.
This Pocket-Sized Device Translates 42 Languages
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Being able to speak the language of the place you're visiting is a huge boon while traveling abroad, but it can make the difference between deal or no deal in business. Whether you're an avid traveler who wants to be able to wander off the beaten path or an entrepreneur engaged in international business, it's beneficial to have a translator. With CM Translator in your pocket, you always will.

This slim, lightweight device fits in your pocket and delivers instant two-way translation so you can ask for directions, clarify menu items, discuss deal terms, and virtually anything else. This 2019 IF Design Award Winner is built with just a single button, all you have to do is click and hold to talk and release the button to hear the translation. It's extremely convenient and has an extra-long battery life of up to 180 days on standby and 24 hours of continuous use so you won't get left out in the lurch. CM Translator currently translates 42 languages, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the world's countries.

Take translation into your own hands. CM Translator is available in black or white for 23 percent off the $129 list price at just $99 today.

