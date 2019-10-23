Amazon

Amazon Adds Thousands of Counter Pick-up Locations in the U.S.

The e-commerce giant first launched its Counter pick-up concept back in June 2019.
Image credit: Amazon via Engadget
This story originally appeared on Engadget

While Amazon's competitors were scrambling to match its same-day and next-day delivery options, the e-commerce giant was apparently working on its more experimental approach to deliveries. It launched its Counter pick-up option in the US back in June, allowing customers to get their parcels delivered to partner stores. Now, it's expanding that service and opening thousands more Counter locations in the US -- just in time for this year's holiday shopping season -- thanks to its partnerships with Stage Stores, GNC and Health Mart.

Related: Amazon Will Let Entrepreneurs Start Their Own Delivery Business and Earn Up to $300,000 a Year

Customers can choose to have their parcel sent to a Counter location if it's available in their area. Once their package arrives, they'll get an email with a barcode that they'll need to show the store staff. They'll also have 14 days to collect their package. Although its same- and next-day delivery options remain incredibly convenient, Counter provides a great alternative for those who don't need their items right away, those worried about porch pirates or those ordering surprise gifts for friends and family.

Amazon says it's been trialing Counter with GNC (a health and wellness brand), Health Mart (a network of pharmacies) and Stage Stores (a department store specializing in brand name goods) over the last few months in an effort to offer more pick-up locations. Patrick Supanc, the Worldwide Director of Amazon Hub, said customers' and partners' response to Counter's launch "has been tremendous." He added: "This new network of pickup points gives customers a pickup experience that is fast, flexible and convenient, and partners are thrilled with the strong engagement and additional foot traffic Counter is driving for their stores."

