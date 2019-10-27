Sleep

This Blanket Can Help You Get Better Sleep Every Night

Save more than $100 off the Calm Embrace weighted blanket today.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
It's no secret that everybody needs sleep to function their best, be it at work or in your personal life. While sleep needs differ from person to person, most adults need seven to nine hours per night to perform at their peak the next day. Of course, that's sometimes easier said than done. If you need help getting to sleep and staying asleep, it may be time to try out a weighted blanket.

Weighted blankets, like the Calm Embrace, work just like ordinary blankets except the added weight helps your mind and body relax a little faster, as if you're being wrapped up in a warm hug. The blanket uses deep touch pressure stimulation to trigger your brain to release serotonin and melatonin, which will help you unwind and drift more comfortably to sleep. The blanket is designed with even weight distribution and stitched with smaller pockets to allow the lead-free, medical-grade glass nanobeads inside to more naturally contour to your body.

Feeling cozy and snuggled is one of the nicest ways to get your eight hours, and the Calm Embrace weighted blanket ensures you can always snuggle up when you're ready for bed. Save 44 percent off the $249 list price when you get it for just $139 today.

