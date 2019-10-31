Presentations

Command a Room With Help From the World's Smallest 1080p Projector

Save $300 off this pocket-sized projector.
Command a Room With Help From the World's Smallest 1080p Projector
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Whether you frequently make presentations or you're extremely committed to creative movie nights, a pocket projector is a distinctly modern convenience. Rather than use your laptop to stream video or broadcast presentations, a pocket projector gives you some extra flexibility when you're on the go.

Speaking of flexibility, CIRQ is the world's smallest 1080p projector, measuring at just 5" in diameter and only 1" thick. Roughly the size of an iPhone, it fits comfortably in your pocket or bag so you can take it anywhere and break it out whenever you need. It works completely wirelessly, with built-in WiFi capability and Bluetooth so you can connect to your smartphone, laptop, or anything else on the network to project video, photos, presentations, slideshows, and more. It projects up to an enormous 240" screen in full HD 1080p resolution, making it ideal for reaching a large audience or creating an immersive cinematic experience. Plus, the built-in dual HiFi speakers ensure you don't need any external audio source.

Enjoy the flexibility and convenience of CIRQ. Right now, you can save 50% off the $600 list price when you get it for $299 today.

