Get On-Demand Interpreter Service With This Pocket-Sized Device

Make toasts and conduct business in 12 languages with this real-time translator.
Get On-Demand Interpreter Service With This Pocket-Sized Device
It's almost toasting season and if you're an international business, you may have to address people in several different languages. Of course, you probably don't speak several different languages so what are you supposed to do? Check out the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant. Whether you're doing business in a few different languages or traveling for business and don't want cilantro on your tacos, this pocket-sized device will help you communicate effectively.

This ingenious device allows you to translate and transcribe 12 languages in real-time with just the push of a button. It combines smart recording, audio transcribing, AI translation, live translation, and a music receiver in order to receive one spoken input language and almost immediately translate it in your chosen output language. This little device makes it supremely easy to negotiate in meetings, give a toast to international colleagues, or navigate while traveling on a business trip. With Bluetooth 5.0 built-in, it works anywhere and features an extra-long battery life.

It's like having a live interpreter with you at all times. The ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant retails for $99 but you can save 40 percent when you buy one today for just $59. It's available in black, silver, red, and green.

