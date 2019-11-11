headphones

Bluetooth Headphones That Raised More Than $6 Million on Indiegogo are on Sale Right Now

Save 50 percent on the PaMU 5 Bluetooth Headphones today.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
When you're shopping for Bluetooth headphones, it always seems like you either have to compromise on quality or splurge. There's not much of a middle ground. PaMu identified this issue and set out to create a pair of high-quality wireless headphones that you could wear all day, from the commute through your workout, and wouldn't break the bank. After raising $6.5 million dollars on Indiegogo, they released the PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger.

These headphones fit comfortably in your ear and stay secure all day thanks to the ergonomic design. Whether you're nodding to music at your desk, spacing out on the commute, or running hard on the treadmill, these headphones will stand up to everything. Plus, with the included charging case, they can last up to 60 hours so you'll never be stuck without your soundtrack. With advanced Bluetooth 5.0 and a Qualcomm QCC3020 chip, you'll enjoy a crisp connection and crystal clear sound regardless of where you're listening.

Get a pair of Bluetooth headphones that are optimized for any lifestyle. The PaMu Slide Bluetooth 5 In-Ear Headphones with Wireless Charger typically sell for $199 you can save over half off today when you get them for $85 with coupon code: BFSAVE15. They're available in black, white, or green.

