This Home or Office Smart Camera is Less Than $45 Today

Peace of mind doesn't have to cost a fortune.

November 13, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Chances are, you have valuables. Crazy, right? Whether you tend to leave your laptop in your office overnight or you want to keep an eye on the kids when you're not at home, a security camera is a worthwhile investment. However, you don't need to spend hundreds and get locked into a contract for a complete home security system. The blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera can help you find peace of mind for $43 with coupon code: BFSAVE15.

The Dome Pro sits nicely on any flat surface and is so lightweight, you can set it up and move it around easily. It has a 1080p HD, 122º wide-angle lens, and 355º horizontal and 105º vertical rotation, creating a 360º picture of any room you put it in. It works on any 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, continuously recording footage and storing it in the cloud so you can always see what's going on in your home or office. Better yet, Dome Pro has a slew of AI-enhanced features, like facial and sound recognition that allows it to differentiate between the friends and family you enter into the database and strangers. Those features even work at night thanks to the built-in night vision.

Got a few places you don't necessarily want to be recorded to the cloud? Dome Pro lets you mask specific areas of a room or set different bookmarks to only monitor and get notified for the areas you want to keep tabs on.

Get secure without going broke. The blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera retails for $59.99 but you can get it for 29 percent off at just $43 today with "BFSAVE15" at checkout.