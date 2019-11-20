20 Skills to Learn Now and Hit the Ground Running in 2020

If you want to make a change in your professional life, take advantage of the time off this holiday season by learning a new skill.

No, it's not your imagination. Millennials change jobs, and even change industries, significantly more than the generations prior. According to a LinkedIn study, the number of companies that people work for in the five years post-college graduation has nearly doubled over the past 20 years. In other words, if you're looking for a change, you're not the exception, you're the rule.

Of course, one primary reason for changing jobs may simply be discovering a better one. The world is flattening and the barriers to entry into the most lucrative, exciting jobs aren't as high as they once were. You don't need a computer science degree to be a coder at Facebook — you just need to know how to code.

If you want to make a change in your professional life and accept new challenges, take advantage of the time off this holiday season by learning a new skill. It may just be the smartest decision you make this year.

Not sure where to start? Check out these 20 skills you can learn online now.

20. The Complete Amazon FBA A-Z Bundle - $29

Amazon's Fulfillment By Amazon (FBA) program makes it easy for small, independent sellers to sell products on the Amazon platform without keeping inventory. It can be a very smart way to generate passive income on the side or, if you have the time and energy to devote to your Amazon selling, you may just turn it into a full-time, work from home career.

19. The Complete LinkedIn Marketing & Sales Bundle - $34

Whether you're a digital marketer or want to grow a passion project, knowing how to properly leverage LinkedIn will be a huge boon. LinkedIn isn't just for networking, you can actively promote your business or services through the platform to reach broader audiences and gain more business.

18. The Complete Technical SEO Course - $49

Want to be a blogger? Want to grow a website? SEO is crucial to a website's success and this course takes focus on the technical aspects of SEO. You'll learn how to build a website to be fully optimized to gain search traffic and stand out from competitors.

17. Sales Skills Mastery Course - $11.99

Salesmanship is essential to virtually any business. Whether you want to climb the ladder at your current company or launch your own business, it's crucial to know how to sell. This course will teach you proven strategies to close more deals, which can come in handy in all aspects of your career.

16. The Complete Digital Advertising Super Bundle - $78.99

Digital advertising is taking the world by storm. This creative career leverages the power of the internet to reach and engage online audiences in smart, compelling ways. From Facebook and Google to YouTube and Instagram, you'll discover how to be a marketer extraordinaire.

15. How to Create a Compact Marketing Plan - $19

Marketing is all about efficiency and scale. You want to reach as many people as possible with a message while spending as little as possible. Makes sense, right? You'd be surprised how difficult that can be. This course will help you become a more efficient marketer so you can promote your own business interests as well as your company's.

14. The Complete Sales Hacker Bundle - $29

Similarly, sales is also a numbers game. You want to generate more sales while expending as little time and energy as possible. This bundle will teach you proven strategies to hack your sales process and become more productive than ever.

13. The Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle - $39

The Adobe Creative Cloud is an essential suite for photographers, graphic designers, and other creative professionals. Got a creative bone? To nurture it professionally, you're going to have to know Adobe CC.

12. The Complete Microsoft Excel & VBA Bundle - $29.99

Microsoft Excel is more than just a spreadsheet tool. When used to its full potential, Excel can automate boring day-to-day tasks and make simple work of processing huge amounts of data. When you're an Excel whiz, you can survive in virtually any business environment and help companies make smarter, more informed decisions.

11. The Complete Salesforce Lightning Certification Training Bundle - $19

Salesforce Lightning is the newest release from the world's leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Salesforce is almost infinitely customizable, which makes it such a great choice for businesses — they can set it up in a way that uniquely suits them. However, they need experts to make the system run, which is where you'll come in.

10. The Speed Reading Mastery Bundle - $21

Speed reading won't just help you fly through your book list, it can make you a more productive employee, too. When you can consume more information faster, you can get more done and be a more essential member of your team.

9. The Complete iOS 13 & SwiftUI Developer Bundle - $19

There is an app for everything. You know why? Because everybody's online and they're all using apps. That's why app developers are in constant demand and make the big bucks. If you're going to learn app development, you might as well learn it for the newest iOS 13.

8. The Ultimate Guide to Human Resources Bundle - $29

Good HR people make offices better places to work. If you're a people person, you may just make a great HR rep. This massive bundle will teach you everything you need to know about HR so you'll be fully ready to make a change.

7. Mondly: Lifetime Subscription - $59.99

Learning a new language has been shown to help increase cognitive ability, improve memory, and have a litany of other mental benefits. It can also help you in business! When you're expanding your global empire, you'll be happy you took that time to become bilingual.

6. The Real Estate Investment Master Class Bundle - $29

Real estate investment is one of the most exciting (although risky) hustles on the planet. Buying property and flipping it or turning it into an income stream is a high-dollar affair but one that can be extremely rewarding. These courses will help you avoid many of the foibles facing first-time investors.

5. The Mastering Tableau Certification Bundle - $25

Tableau is one of the top data visualization tools on the market, making it easy for businesses to develop actionable insights based on huge amounts of data. Tableau administrators can make big money because they can effectively communicate how a business is faring.

4. Microsoft Excel Data Analysis & Dashboard Reporting - $19.99

Data rules everything in the business world and Microsoft Excel is one of the most accessible data tools on the market. However, once you know how to perform comprehensive analysis and deliver robust reports with Excel, your earning potential will rise considerably.

3. How to Launch a Consulting Business - $19

Want to work for yourself? Become a consultant. You know what you're good at and you know it's worth good money! This course will teach you how to effectively market yourself and your services so you can score lucrative contracts and work on your own time.

2. The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle - $29

QuickBooks is the gold standard of accounting software. Whether you want to become a numbers-crunching wizard or you're working on launching your own business, QuickBooks will make working with business finances a breeze.

1. Complete Public Speaking Masterclass For Every Occasion - $12.99

Public speaking is one of the most common fears in business. Overcome yours with help from this class. You'll learn proven strategies to give effective presentations, lead meetings, speak to large audiences, and much more.

