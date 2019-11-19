Learning

World's Top-Selling Language App Babbel Is Offering 25 Percent Off Subscriptions

Grab a special deal on the world's top-selling language service.
Image credit: Babbel
Learning a new language can serve you well in both your professional and personal life. Research has shown that learning a new language can improve your cognitive function and can open up more business opportunities. Not to mention, it's much easier to travel the world when you speak the language of the place you're visiting.

Babbel is the world's #1 top-grossing language learning app because they focus on conversational training, rather than superfluous vocabulary. With Babbel, you can learn how to communicate in any of 14 different languages without getting bogged down by the training you don't really need.

Utilizing lessons crafted by language experts and voiced by native speakers, Babbel is all about getting you ready for real-life situations. Interactive dialogues will give you the confidence to speak, and, when combined with Babbel's speech recognition tech, you'll get the pronunciations right faster.

Each lesson is just about 10-15 minutes and is offered at a variety of skill levels, so if you've already learned a little Spanish, you can jump in where you feel best suits you. Babbel makes it easy to learn on any device, at any time, and for any level.

In just a month, you'll be able to speak confidently about practical topics like dining, shopping, transportation, and asking for directions.

Find out why Fast Company named Babbel the "most innovative company in education." You can get 25 percent off select Babbel subscriptions when you sign up today.

