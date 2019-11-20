This Y Combinator-Backed App Is Like Having a Personal Investing Analyst

Make smarter investments with help from an AI-backed system.

November 20, 2019 1 min read

Investing is a key part of life and of growing your personal wealth. And while many people use a personal stockbroker or have a comprehensive financial education to guide their investment strategy, most of us do not have either of those things. However, with advances in technology, anybody can get the intelligent investment help they need. Just use Finbox.

Funded by Y Combinator, Finbox is like having your own personal financial analyst, only it's a robot who won't try to charge you hidden fees or skim off the top. This comprehensive toolset includes a powerful stock screener, an idea generator, fair value estimates, and spreadsheet add-ons, all geared to give you complete control over your investments. Plus, with a litany of valuation models and risk metrics, Finbox lets you see the total picture of what your investments might look like down the line and helps you adjust your risk profile accordingly. Their partnership with S&P Market Intelligence ensures that their data is up to date at all times.

Invest smarter! A Finbox Starter Plan is 82 percent off now at just $99, while a Professional Plan is 57 percent off at $299.

