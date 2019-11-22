Get on the Project Management Certification Track With This Comprehensive Bundle

Dive into Agile, Scrum, PMP, and much more in 120 hours of training.

November 22, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Project managers continue to be in high demand in virtually all industries as companies make greater strides to save money and operate more efficiently. The average Project Manager makes more than $88,000/year and gets to work in a job that is never dull. If you're thinking about making a career change, Project Management offers a lucrative and exciting career that will consistently challenge you to solve difficult problems.

However, you will need some training to get there, and The Premium 2020 Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle can help you get on track with 120 hours of training aimed at helping you ace a number of certification exams. Here's a preview of what you'll get:

Scrum Certification Prep + Scrum Master + Agile Scrum Training : Get familiar with Agile and Scrum and learn how these methodologies contribute to efficient projects.

: Get familiar with Agile and Scrum and learn how these methodologies contribute to efficient projects. Project Management Professional (PMP) 6th Edition Training : Train to ace the newest edition of PMP.

: Train to ace the newest edition of PMP. Project Management Certification Course : Learn project management fundamentals that can guide you in any project scenario.

: Learn project management fundamentals that can guide you in any project scenario. Certified Information Systems Security Professional : Develop an understanding of cybersecurity and risk management.

: Develop an understanding of cybersecurity and risk management. Deeply Practical Project Management: Learn a practical approach to implementing project management at any level of an organization.

The full bundle includes 11 courses and 120 hours of training for just $45.99.