Create Compelling Videos Without any Technical Expertise

Wave.Video simplifies video editing for entrepreneurs

November 26, 2019 2 min read

Videos can be a huge boon for your sales or marketing efforts but if you're operating a small company, you may not have the resources to afford a full-time or even contract video editor. Instead, take matters into your own hands with Wave.Video.

Wave.Video allows you to create sharp, professional videos in just minutes, letting you streamline and improve your content production efforts in one fell swoop. With 1.5 million stock videos, images, and sounds, you won't even need a camera (although you're welcome to upload your own media to work from, too). In Wave.Video's platform, you can create 720p HD video clips of up to one minute long, all without having to futz with complicated editing or mixing tools. You can add text to highlight your messages, mix and match transitions, and edit your video on the fly with accessible tools. Once you're done, you can resize your projects to 11 popular formats for easy sharing or publish directly to YouTube, Facebook, and more social sites.

Do more with less. Wave.Video Creator Plans are available in a number of durations. Get a one-year plan for 69 percent off $99 at just $29.99, a two-year plan at 74 percent off $198 at just $49.99, or a 3-year plan at 66 percent off $297 at just $99.99. For a limited time, get an additional 15 percent off with the use of promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.