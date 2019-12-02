News and Trends

Apple's Legendary Chief Design Officer Jony Ive No Longer Appears On The Company's Leadership Page

Ive announced his planned departure back in June, and now it appears to have taken place.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple's Legendary Chief Design Officer Jony Ive No Longer Appears On The Company's Leadership Page
Image credit: VCG | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Jony Ive isn't an Apple employee anymore. His departure has taken effect, according to The Verge, after confirming several months ago that he planned to step down as Chief Design Officer. Now, Ive will operate an independent design firm with Apple remaining by his side as a client.

He disappeared from Apple's leadership page, which lists executive profiles for top-ranking employees. Ive spent more than 27 years with the Cupertino-based company. Joining in 1992, Ive served as a product designer and took over as Senior Vice President of Industrial Design in 1997. Apple assembled the role of Chief Design Officer for Ive in 2015. He's been responsible for the iconic designs found on the iPhoneiPadiPodMacBook, and more.

Still, Apple isn't completely losing access to Ive and his genius. Both sides confirmed they'll collaborate on future products. LoveFrom, Ive's new design firm, will source clients across all industries.

"Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated, from 1998's groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement earlier this year. "Apple will continue to benefit from Jony's talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built."

On his own, Ive could implement his vision as well as self-owned patents. Reports suggest Ive owns more than 5,000 patents.

We'll need to wait and see exactly what LoveFrom does, but there should certainly be an influence on the next iPhone and other products Apple has in the pipeline. Ive essentially built Apple's design language from scratch, and of course, the company wants to remain consistent with that for the next couple of years. LoveFrom could also take on additional clients in the consumer technology space.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Assessing the Effects of Apple's Ban on Vaping Apps

News and Trends

Twitter: Inactive Users Need to Log In Or Say Goodbye to Your Account

News and Trends

Massachusetts Police Have Been Quietly Testing a Robot Dog