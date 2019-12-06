Design

This Pocket-Size Device Makes Color Matching Easy Wherever You Are

Incorporate the perfect colors into your design, marketing materials, and more.
This Pocket-Size Device Makes Color Matching Easy Wherever You Are
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Renovating your home? Painting your office? Trying to find the perfect color palette for your company's investor deck? Color plays an important role in our lives and even the slightest variance between what you think will look good and what you know will can make a huge difference. You won't make that mistake with the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2.

This pocket-sized device has earned rave reviews from the likes of CNET and Mashable for its ingenuity and convenience. Whether you're an artist who sees inspiration everywhere or a corporate decision-maker who values presentation, you'll find the Nix is incredibly handy for bringing the color you see every day into your professional life. Just hold the Nix up to any surface and it will scan the color to the Nix Digital app and instantly match that precise color to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or to sRGB, HEX, CMYX, and LAB colors. It works without a WiFi connection and effectively blocks out ambient light that can affect the calibration so you get an accurate reading every time. With the app, you can easily save and organize your favorite palettes for future reference.

Explore the world in more spectacular color. Normally $99, you can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for 15 percent off at just $84 today. Get another 15 percent off with promo code "MERRYSAVE15" at checkout. 

