This Coffee Machine Makes Delicious Cold Brew in Minutes, Not Hours

No more shelling out hundreds every month at the coffee shop.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Love drinking iced coffee all year 'round? You may love the coffee but you probably don't love the impact on your wallet. Still, brewing hot coffee at home and refrigerating it overnight just doesn't have quite the same taste as coffee shop cold brew. That's because you need the right tools to make great cold brew at home. Tools like the FrankOne™ Cold Brew & Coffee Maker.

From Frank de Paula, this ingenious machine can make cold brew in just four minutes or hot coffee in only 30 seconds. It uses VacTec™ coffee brewing technology to accelerate the extraction time from grounds, pumping out an intense glass of cold brew or hot coffee fast. All you need is ground coffee and water and, with just the touch of a single button, the FrankOne™ serves you up. It's like having your very own barista at home, only you don't have to spend nearly as much. It's even portable thanks to its USB recharging port so you can take it to work and get your fix there, too.

Make your coffee habit work for you and your wallet. The FrankOne™ Cold Brew & Coffee Maker is available for $96 with promo code "GREENMONDAY20" at checkout for a limited time. 

