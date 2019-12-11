Gifts

Turn Yourself or Someone You Work With into a Bobblehead

Not literally. But bobbleheads do make fun gifts.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
If you've seen NBC's The Office, now the Netflix binge choice of the masses, you're probably familiar with salesman Dwight Schrute's bobblehead of... himself. You may have even thought to yourself, "I wish I had a bobblehead version of myself." That's fair, we've all had thoughts of being a bobblehead from time to time. But it's uncouth to simply buy a bobblehead in one's own image. Instead, you should gift one first and hope for reciprocity.

AllBobbleheads.com specializes in making Handmade Custom Bobbleheads from images that you provide. It's the gifting season and, whether you're looking for something creative and nice but not too weird to give your boss or you want to convince a friend to buy a bobblehead of you, AllBobbleheads.com is the way to go. These ageless mini caricature sculptures are hand-crafted works of art based on the likeness of images you submit. You can choose from more than 1,000 poses to put your friend, boss, or self in and, in four to six weeks, you or they will have a custom, handpainted bobblehead to proudly display.

It's the gift that keeps on giving. (Or terrifying, depends on how you feel about bobbleheads.) Right now, you can get a 50 percent off coupon code for a single bobblehead for just $49.99, or get one for a couple bobblehead for just $89.99. Be sure to redeem soon because these take up to six weeks to create and ship.

