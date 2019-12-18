Meetings

Run More Efficient, Productive Meetings With Pinstriped

This specialized tool can cut down on wasted time.
Run More Efficient, Productive Meetings With Pinstriped
Image credit: Daria Shevtsova
Meetings are a necessary part of any business. You have to get teams aligned on projects somehow, after all. However, they can also be an enemy to productivity. When Microsoft Japan tests four-day workweeks with fewer meetings and reports boosted productivity, it's hard not to look at frequent meetings as a possible waste of time. Still, meetings aren't going anywhere, so you should consider investing in a tool to make them better.

Pinstriped is a tool to keep your meetings from falling off the rails. With Pinstriped, you can keep meetings structured, on-task, and action-oriented, thereby making them more valuable for everybody involved. Simply schedule a meeting, prepare an agenda, and Pinstriped will streamline the entire process by recording actions and decisions, and letting you share action-items and content to everybody in just a click. Pinstriped helps prepare everyone involved before the meeting and sends follow-up messages to ensure all action items are handled. Everything stays organized and moving forward in a productive, meaningful fashion. Plus, their API is secured with authentication tokens, and all correspondence through Pinstriped is fully encrypted so your data stays safe.

Make your meetings productive. A lifetime plan to Pinstriped retails for $800 but you can get it for your business for just $29.99 today.

