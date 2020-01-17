Success Stories

How My $5,000 Student Loan Became a Multi-Million Dollar Business

Sometimes, the wisest investment is one in yourself.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How My $5,000 Student Loan Became a Multi-Million Dollar Business
Image credit: zimmytws | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BNI
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Before I tell this story, I want to say up front that I used the student loan mentioned to pay tuition. Taking this into consideration, let me detail how that monetary sum lead to a multi-million dollar company, reinforced by leverage and hard-nosed discipline.

As a founder, most people know me from my business BNI. However, I actually started a property management company three years before I launched my own company.

I was recently going through my old files and ran across the paperwork for an old student loan that I took out during graduate school. It was 1982, and I had applied to USC for a doctoral degree. I really wanted to do my Ph.D. there, but I also had to figure out how I would pay for it if I was accepted. Several years earlier, I had been accepted to Occidental College for my bachelor’s degree. I was offered a 50 percent scholarship to go to there, but I couldn’t afford the other 50 percent (nor could my family). So I went to a community college and then a state college, because that’s what I could afford; by the way, they were still great schools. Although I didn’t know how I could pay for the doctoral program at USC, I didn’t care. It was my big goal, and I later I applied and was accepted. I received a couple small scholarships, but the lion’s share of my tuition still had to be paid for by me.

Related: This One Personality Trait Sets Apart the Good Networkers From the Bad

At the time, I had a full-time job in L.A. but I wasn’t making enough money to cover living expenses and the doctoral program. So, I took another job and worked as many hours as I could so I could save up enough money to pay for that semester's tuition. I discovered that one semester at USC shockingly cost me more than my entire bachelor’s degree. 

I worked the two jobs and I applied for a student loan of $5,000 to help pay for a semester at the university of my dreams. I had no idea if I’d get the loan, but I applied, and I worked to make the money in case I didn’t get the loan.

A few months later, right before I was to start at USC, I was approved for the loan. The thing is, I had also saved $5,000 from my extra work to pay much of the tuition in case I was not approved. So, I had $5,000 in cash and $5,000 available as a student loan. What should I do? Should I use my $5,000 cash to pay for school, or should I take the low interest loan for school?

Related: The Importance of Getting Along With Others

I knew I couldn’t keep working long hours for the next several years, so I decided to take the low interest loan and use the $5,000 in cash that I had earned and apply it as a down payment on a condominium. And that’s where my journey began in the investment property business. You see, I flipped that condo a few years later for a larger house. I then flipped that house a few years later for another larger house, which I then flipped for another two homes. Eventually I flipped those two homes to pay about 50 percent of a commercial property that I was building in Texas.

The original loan allowed me to take my $5,000 in cash and turn into a $1.8 million dollar commercial property. Of course, my wife and I made other cash investments over the years that turned this little company I started into a multi-million dollar business with nine commercial properties and dozens of tenants. All of this happened because I got a $5,000 student loan (and of course, I worked really, really hard to earn money and invest it versus blowing it on things that wouldn’t matter in a few years). 

By the way, I paid off all my student loans including interest years ago. It was a proud day for me. However, four weeks after the day, I got a letter from another university that read: “Congratulations Dr. Misner, your daughter has been accepted to our school. You can go to this portal to make the tuition payments on her behalf.”

This time around, I didn’t need student loans.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
Masters of Success

Masters of Success

Buy From
Masters of Sales

Masters of Sales

Buy From
Business Networking and Sex

Business Networking and Sex

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Success Stories

How the Founders of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Broke Through With an Unfamiliar Product

Success Stories

How These Co-Founders Turned a College Surfing Trip Into a Popular Business

Success Stories

How This 'Eyebrow Queen' Found Success by Filling in an Industry Blank Space