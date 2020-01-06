CES

Reachy Is an Expressive, Open-Source Robot

Would you like to play a game, Dave?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reachy Is an Expressive, Open-Source Robot
Image credit: James Trew | Engadget
Associate Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Seems like everybody's getting into the AI and robotics game — at least the companies and research institutions that can afford to build their platforms from the ground up are. France's Pollen Robotics, on the other hand, aims to kickstart the robotics revolution with its open-source system, Reachy.

We took a look at Reachy during the Unveiled event at CES 2020, where I challenged — and beat — the robot at a game of tic-tac-toe. However, the robot, being open-source, is capable of so much more. Developers can use Python to create myriad applications for the system, while the robot's modular nature allows for any number of applications whether that's food service, customer service, demonstrations or good old fashioned research and development. The system comes with built-in AI which should help developers jump straight into the meat of their research without first having to train up the machine learning component.

Related: What Every Entrepreneur Must Know About Artificial Intelligence

Reachy's arms are biologically inspired with 7 degrees freedom of movement and can be equipped with a number of manipulators from grabby clamps to five-fingered humanoid hands. The company forewent a Wall-E-esque emotive display in favor of a specialized neck joint that allows the robot's head to swivel, pan and tilt in a surprisingly human manner.

But even though Reachy is open source, its price tag puts it well out of reach of most hobbyists' budgets. The basic single-arm version will set you back $9,000 while the top-of-the-line double-arm-and-a-head version will cost around $17,000. The company hopes to have its first batch of Reachy's (all 15 of them) ready to ship in the near future.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

CES

The 10 Weirdest Devices We Found at CES

CES

5 Incredible Startups We Found at CES

CES

What to Expect From CES 2019, the World's Biggest Tech Trade Show