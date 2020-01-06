Free Webinar: Learn How to Tell Your Business' Financial Story

If you're a CFO or in a position where you need to effectively communicate beyond the profit and loss of a business, this webinar will give you the direction you need to be more successful.

January 6, 2020

Your business has a financial story—one that goes beyond the data, P&L statements, and the predictions and forecasts. Your business has a financial story that has the potential to create momentum, inspire loyalty, and drive change.

Do you know if you’re telling the best version of that story, to the right audience, at the right time? Do you have the right tools in place to help communicate the facts, figures, and data that are integral to your story? Do you have real-time access to information that allows you to confidently lead and manage your business?

Join us for Learn How to Tell Your Business’ Financial Story, a free webinar presented by Oracle NetSuite and produced by Entrepreneur. In this webinar, we’ll help you answer those questions and more as we dive into the who, what, where, when, why, and how of communicating your business’ financial story. If you’re a CFO or are in any position where you’ll need to be able to effectively share beyond the profit and loss of a business, this webinar will give you the direction you need to be more successful.

Jill Schiefelbein, author of Dynamic Communication, will moderate an informative conversation with two esteemed panelists—Drew Cook, CFO and Head of Operations and Wholesale at sustainable apparel company Pact; and Tom Kelly, the Senior Director of Product Marketing at NetSuite.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

The various audiences who need to hear your business’ financial story.

The types of data you need to communicate as part of your story to each audience.

How data access and visualization play an important role in allowing you to make decisions and act in real-time.

Ways that cross-departmental data can help give you a more precise picture of your operations.

The Learn How to Tell Your Business’ Financial Story webinar will take place live on February 20th at 9 a.m. PST | 12 p.m. EST.