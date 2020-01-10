Efficiency

This Project Management App Can Help Your Business Crush Its 2020 Goals

Goals by KeepSolid keeps your entire team aligned towards universal goals.
This Project Management App Can Help Your Business Crush Its 2020 Goals
Image credit: Annie Spratt
Efficiency is everything in the modern workplace. Getting tasks done on time is the difference between growing your business and falling by the wayside entirely. You can't afford to let things slip through the cracks. To keep your business running at optimal levels, check out Goals by KeepSolid.

Goals is a versatile project management tool designed not only to keep employees on task, but to help decision-makers implement goal-oriented management for their teams. In a world governed by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), Goals helps unify your teams to work towards a single, universal goal as you define it. With tools like mind maps, roadmaps, team collaboration, task management, and progress tracking, Goals helps your business work faster and reach targets more efficiently than ever. You can create teams, manage their composition, and assign tasks within the interface, thereby scheduling, prioritizing, and tracking your entire company's tasks easily. You can even plan company-wide sprints and track progress with Kanban boards.

Get more done, more efficiently. A lifetime subscription to a Goals by KeepSolid: Business Plan is on sale for just $49.99 today.

