Make Smarter Investments by Learning the Basics of Valuation

Reduce your risk by understanding how to value stock.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Valuation is an extremely vital skill to have when investing and playing the financial markets. If you can't effectively value companies, you might as well just be shooting in the dark. When you're putting your own money into companies, you owe it to yourself to know exactly how much you're risking. If you know absolutely nothing about valuation, check out The Valuation Master Class Module 1, available now for just $14.99.

In this class, you'll learn a financial model developed over two decades of stock research. You'll learn how to forecast and value companies using this model so you can succeed as an equity analyst. The step-by-step program is designed for complete beginners and will help you gain confidence, increase your investment efficiency, and make marginal gains on your investments. You'll learn some of the most common mistakes in valuation (and how to avoid them) and develop a strong understanding of financial statements and other documents companies release to the public. It's the kind of education you need to make smarter, safer investments.

Increase your bottom line and reduce your risk. The Valuation Master Class Module 1 is normally $200 but you can enroll today for just $14.99.

