Food

Stick to Your New Year's Resolution with This Simple Meal Planner

Eat This Much simplifies meal planning automatically.
Image credit: Travis Yewell
Contributor
2 min read
Was your New Year's resolution to eat healthier? Improving your diet starts with smart meal planning. When you plan your meals, you can take better control over your diet and save time by always having meals ready to eat. Of course, laying out and executing a meal plan is easier said than done and may take organizational skills and time you don't possess. If that's the case, check out Eat This Much, the automatic meal planner.

This app aims to reduce the complications to eating a healthier diet. Eat This Much creates personalized meal plans based on your food preferences, budget, and schedule, giving a more practical view of meal prep that is tailored specifically to you. It has a calorie calculator to help you track nutritional goals and organizes your meal plans and grocery lists in a single hub so you can always see what you need. With detailed nutrition information on foods and products, you can design your grocery list to meet your needs and, if you make any changes, the app updates automatically.

Find out why Eat This Much has 4.7 stars on the App Store and 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store. Right now, a one-year subscription is 50 percent off $58 at just $29 and a three-year subscription is 66 percent off $174 at just $59.

