Take a Deep Dive into Excel, the World's Most Popular Spreadsheet Software

January 16, 2020 2 min read

Microsoft Excel is one of the world's most popular and powerful business programs, which is why everybody puts it on their resumes. Of course, knowing how to input data and perform a few basic formulas is just scratching the tip of the Excel iceberg. If you know how to use it, Excel can supercharge your efficiency, help you manage data better than ever, and give you actionable business insights that might just earn you a promotion. Learn how to get the most out of Excel with The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle.

This six-course bundle zeroes in on six different significant Excel topics: formatting, formulas and functions, PivotTables, analytics tools, productivity tools, and data visualization. You may not have even known Excel could do all that, but you will by the end of the bundle. You'll understand how to use Excel slicers and table layouts, group values, enable multiple filters, and many more helpful techniques for analyzing mass amounts of data. You'll discover how to visualize that data most effectively to get other people on board with your analysis and develop skills to process data faster and automate repetitive parts of your work. And, of course, you'll learn all the basics of Excel first, if that's where you need to start.

Get on board with Excel. Normally $294, The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle is on sale today for just $19.