Learn Graphic Design and Launch Your Own Business

Become your own boss when you learn professional graphic design skills.

January 17, 2020 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking to make a creative, productive change in your career this year? Learn graphic design. Designers are in near-constant demand in practically all industries for web projects, marketing campaigns, sales decks, and much, much more. When you have the skills to work in virtually any industry on virtually any project, you have the utmost flexibility to set your own schedule and be your own boss. Sounds nice, right? But, of course, you need to know design. The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle can get you started on the right foot.

This 7-course, 40-hour bundle starts with the absolute basics of graphic design and slowly progresses to help you get familiar with design theory and the most popular tools that designers use. You'll get a crash course in the entire Adobe Creative Cloud, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and XD, and learn how to apply those tools in a productive process. You'll even get some more high-touch training in Photoshop and Illustrator to manipulate photos and create logos from scratch.

It's the kind of comprehensive training that can launch a career. Sold separately, these courses would cost $1,400 but you can get them bundled together for just $39 today.