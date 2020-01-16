Tesla Model 3

Watch a Tesla 3 Scare Off Vandals Kicking Its Charging Port

If the car's Sentry Mode encounters a threat, it triggers an alarm and blasts music at full volume
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Watch a Tesla 3 Scare Off Vandals Kicking Its Charging Port
Image credit: YouTube/Fernando C via BI
A video of the incident recorded by the Tesla Model 3.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

A Tesla Model 3 sedan scared off two people who tried to remove its charging plug and kicked its charging port.

The incident occurred at the Park MGM hotel in Las Vegas and was recorded by one of the vehicle's cameras. The Model 3's owner posted the video on YouTube on Friday.

"Our model 3 was able to alert us that someone was tampering with the vehicle at 2am in Vegas," the owner wrote, adding: "I was able to report and send this to Park MGM Security. Technology is kind of cool!"

The video begins with a man walking up to the Model 3 and attempting to open one of its doors. A second man tries to pull a charging plug out of the vehicle, also unsuccessfully. The two men kick the Model 3's charging port before the vehicle starts flashing an orange light, then they walk away from it.

According to the vehicle's owner, the Model 3 had Tesla's Sentry Mode feature activated. Introduced in 2019, the feature acts as an advanced alarm system for Tesla vehicles. If it detects what it considers a serious threat, it will sound the vehicle's alarm, turn on its touchscreen, and play music at full volume. It will then send an alert to the owner's phone and record a video of the incident that the owner can download.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Tesla Model 3

First Tesla Model 3 Rolls Off Production Line

Tesla Model 3

Elon Musk Says Nearly 400,000 Orders Received for Tesla's Model 3

Radicals & Visionaries

Here's What You Need to Know About Elon Musk