Flying cars

Toyota Invests $349 Million in Flying Taxi Startup

The startup, Joby Aviation, is developing a piloted, five seat eVTOL
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Toyota Invests $349 Million in Flying Taxi Startup
Image credit: Joby Aviation via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Endgadget

Toyota just invested $349 million in the flying taxi startup Joby Aviation. The two companies say they will work together, Joby sharing its all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) expertise and Toyota lending its knowledge of manufacturing, quality and cost controls to the development and production of Joby's future aircraft.

"Air transportation has been a long-term goal for Toyota, and while we continue our work in the automobile business, this agreement sets our sights to the sky," Toyota Motor Corporation President and CEO Akio Toyoda said in a press release. As part of the deal, Toyota Motor Corp. Executive Vice President Shigeki Tomoyama will join Joby's board of directors.

Toyota's investment was part of a Series C financing round, in which Joby raised $590 million. Past investors have included Intel Capital, JetBlue Technology Ventures and Toyota AI Ventures.

Toyota isn't the only automaker eyeing the skies. Hyundai is working on a flying taxi concept with Uber and has hired a NASA engineer to run its "flying car" division. Geely (the Chinese automotive group which manufactures Volvo and Lotus cars) and Daimler have both invested in Volocopter, and Rolls-Royce has its own eVTOL concept.

Joby's aircraft is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL, with a max speed of 200 miles per hour and a range of over 150 miles on a single charge. According to the company, it is 100 times quieter than conventional aircraft during takeoff and landing and "near-silent" when flying overhead. Additional details about the prototype aircraft and production plans will be announced later, Joby and Toyota said today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Flying cars

What's Holding Back the Robot Revolution? We Humans.

Flying cars

Google Co-Founder Larry Page's Air Taxi Takes Flight

Apple

Apple Lays Off 200 Employees From Autonomous Vehicle Group, Project Titan